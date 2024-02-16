Report: One Person Released as Two Juveniles Remain in Custody in Connection with Chiefs’ Shooting

Police released one of the three persons being held in custody in connection with the Kansas City Chiefs’ parade shooting, leaving two juveniles still detained as the investigation continues, ABC News reported Friday.

According to the outlet, “Initially, three people were detained as suspects in the shooting but the third person — also a juvenile — has since been determined not to be involved with the shooting and was released from police custody.”

KMBC likewise noted: “[Kansas City Police Chief Stacey] Graves said three people were detained after the incident that left the city reeling following what was supposed to be a day of celebration. Two of those suspects are teenage juveniles. Police said Thursday afternoon a third juvenile who was detained has been released.”

Police released a statement, which said, “The two juveniles are currently being held in custody while we work with juvenile prosecutors to review investigative findings and determine applicable charges. The juvenile court system determines the custody status of all juvenile arrests.”

Breitbart News reported Wednesday’s shooting, which left over 20 people wounded and one person dead, was the result of a dispute between a number of individuals.

