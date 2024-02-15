Wednesday’s shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade was not an act of terrorism, but the result of a dispute between a number of individuals, police say.

The New York Post quoted Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves saying that they had “recovered several firearms” and two of the three individuals in custody are juveniles.

Graves said the incident “appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire.”

She added, “We are working to determine the involvement of others, and it should be noted … this incident is still a very active investigation.”

The Kansas City Police department has a 24-hour window in which to charge the juveniles.

Police have not detailed the types of guns used in the shooting or how the guns were acquired.

Breitbart News reported over 20 people were struck by gunfire when the shooting erupted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. One of those individuals, radio host Lisa Lopez-Galvan, succumbed to her wounds.

Camera Captures Bird’s-Eye View of Moment Crowd Scatters in KC Parade Shooting

