The Louisiana House passed constitutional carry legislation on Wednesday, which means the bill now goes to Gov. Jeff Landry’s (R) desk to be signed.

On February 22, 2024, Breitbart News reported that constitutional carry legislation had passed the Louisiana Senate and was headed to the House. Gov. Landry has already promised to sign the legislation if it reaches his desk.

4WWL noted that the legislation passed in the Louisiana House on Wednesday, which means Louisiana is set to become the 28th constitutional carry state in the Union.

The Louisiana House has given final legislative approval to a bill allowing law abiding citizens to carry a firearm without a permit or training. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk. Gov. Jeff Landry says he will sign it into law. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/1DPSHZwK6t — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) February 28, 2024

The other 27 constitutional carry states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

