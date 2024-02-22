Constitutional Carry Passes Louisiana Senate, Heads to House

Constitutional carry legislation, Senate Bill 1, passed the Louisiana Senate on Thursday and will now be taken up in the House.

WWL reported that the Senate vote was along party lines, with 28 Republicans voting for it and ten of 11 Democrats voting against it.

The eleventh Democrat, State Sen. Jay Luneau, was not present to vote.

Breitbart News noted that Senate Bill 1 passed in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday on a six-to-one vote. The solitary “no” vote against constitutional carry came from State Sen. Regina Barrow (D).

Gov. Jeff Landry (R) has made it clear that he will sign Senate Bill 1 if it makes it to his desk.

There are currently 28 constitutional carry states in the Union. Those are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

