An officer in gun-controlled Pasadena, California, was shot after he and another officer jokingly pointed guns at each other in an incident the police chief described as “horseplay.”

NewsNation noted that the incident occurred on September 7, 2025, but dashcam video of the shooting was just released.

The video shows one officer inside a vehicle in a parking garage driving toward other officers who were standing by a police vehicle. As the officer in the vehicle got close, “one of the standing officers drew his firearm in a ‘quick draw fashion’ and pointed it at the officer.”

The officer in the vehicle then drew his gun and the gun discharged, striking one of the standing officers in the shoulder. The officer who was shot was reportedly the one who first jokingly pointed his firearm.

Police1 quoted Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris on the incident: “The shooting resulted from officers engaged in unsafe and out-of-policy horseplay involving loaded firearms.”

Harris said “disciplinary measures” were taken after the incident, but he did not describe what those measures might have been.

The wounded officer recovered from his gunshot wound.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.