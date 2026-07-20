Memphis Woman Charged with Murder After Fatally Shooting Man Who Hid Under Her Daughter’s Bed

A mother in Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested after allegedly shooting a 20-year-old man in the back of the head on her front porch Thursday morning.

The Daily Mail reported that the incident occurred around 2 a.m.

FOX 8 noted that the deceased man was identified as Rodderius Morton. He was allegedly invited into the home by the the mom’s daughter and “came in through the back door at 1 a.m.”

The mom, Kendra Scott, came home around 1:30 a.m. and began asking who was in her house. Morton hid under the daughter’s bed but Scott found him.

The Daily Mail pointed out the daughter claimed Scott then told Morton to “get out of my house b***h.” The daughter said she heard a gunshot when Scott and Morton reached the front porch.

When officers arrived on scene they found Morton dead by the front porch.

WREG observed that Scott told police she found Morton under her daughter’s bed and “did what I had to do.”

The accused now faces a first-degree murder charge.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.