NJ College Athlete Shot Dead by Police After Trying to Enter Wrong Home Following Drinks with Friends

Twenty-two-year-old New Jersey college athlete Glynn Pysher was shot dead during an encounter with police early Sunday morning while trying to enter the wrong home following a night of allegedly drinking with friends.

ABC 7 noted that Pysher had recently transferred to Saint Elizabeth University where he would have played in the baseball program.

Pysher was out celebrating with friends Saturday night when the party was moved to a home. He decided to walk to the party and allegedly ended up trying to get into the wrong house.

His mom said, “He ended up at the wrong house after having a few drinks. He didn’t know that, so he was knocking on the door saying, ‘Hey, let me in,’ thinking it was his friend’s house, but it wasn’t.”

The occupants of the home became nervous and called 911 just before 12:20 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, Pysher was “at the rear of the residence,” according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. An “encounter” occurred and an officer shot Pysher, fatally wounding him.

The incident is being investigated by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.

Pysher’s mother described him as a “loveable goofball.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.