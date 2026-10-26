15-Year-Old Arrested for Shooting Near Florida A&M Football Stadium

A 15-year-old is under arrest in connection with the shooting that left at least 12 injured near Florida A&M football stadium Saturday night.

Breitbart News reported that 11 of the injured persons were gunshot victims, one of whom was in critical condition.

WBAL-TV noted that the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. after “a fight broke out” in a crowded area near the stadium.

CNN pointed out that police indicated the fight was between “individuals known to one another” and a 15-year-old has subsequently been arrested. The 15-year-old “faces 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.”

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell described a scene of erratic gunfire, noting that “none of the victims appear to have been the intended targets.”

Six of the gunshot victims are minors, including an 11-year-old.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.