AMERICAN SOUNDTRACK: Singer-Songwriter Kaylin Roberson Honors Father and 250 Years of Brave Soldiers in Stirring Ballad ‘So I Didn’t Have To’

It’s impossible to celebrate America’s 250th birthday without acknowledging the importance of the arts, culture and storytelling. As part of Breitbart’s special coverage for the 250, we reached out to some of Nashville’s most talented songwriters and artists and asked them to write original songs that reflect how they feel about America. The acoustic performances you will see mark the first time these songs have been heard by anyone and the first time these songs have been performed by their respective writers-artists. Breitbart has teamed up with SiriusXM to create a special broadcast that will air as we approach July 4th that will showcase all these songs consecutively. We are proud to present our readers with what we are calling American Soundtrack.
In Nashville, more often than not, they say it takes 10 years for a writer or artist to break through. But in the case of Carolina native, 23 year-old Kaylin Roberson, it took her only 3 years to land a coveted publishing deal at Peer music where she’s already landed cuts with high profile artists like Bailey Zimmerman, Michael Ray, Emily Anne Roberts, and Hannah McFarland. Not only is she an amazing writer, but an extremely talented and charismatic performer who has opened up for established artists like Chris Janson, Jon Pardi, and Rae Lynn.
Her contribution to Breitbart-SiriusXM’s American Soundtrack So I Didn’t Have to reflects an appreciation for military service not often found in younger generations these days. Roberson told Breitbart News that she had the idea for this song for over a year but hadn’t developed it. Her father was a marine and she told us that she felt a deep responsibility to “not mess it up.” It wasn’t until she heard about this project and the timing of the 250 that she realized this was the time develop and finish the song. “It felt like the stars aligned and I was kind of meant to write this song,” she told us. “It’s just about appreciating our men and women that go overseas and have fought for our freedoms for 250 years. That’s a long time.”
Follow Kaylin Roberson on Instagram and Spotify. She’s clearly a singer-songwriter to watch and a true patriot so we hope you support her music as she embarks on what will inevitably a remarkable career.
“So I didn’t have to”
Written by Kaylin Roberson
Performed by Kaylin Roberson
He missed time away from home
Spent most holidays alone
Writing letters from the far side of the moon
So I didn’t have to
She put all her dreams aside
Just like her dad, she was born to fight
So she packed her bags
and left the life she knew
So I didn’t have to
Yeah they gave ‘em hell, laid down their life
For those 50 stars and 13 stripes
Bleeding red, white and blue
So I could live the way I do
They fought the fight, til’ the fight was won
They sacrificed, paid the price
for me and you
Yeah they did what they did
So I didn’t have to
That’s why I stand
When that flag is raised
Land of the free because of the brave
That never made it back home
To kick off their boots
So I didn’t have to
Yeah they gave ‘em hell, laid down their life
For those 50 stars and 13 stripes
Bleeding red, white and blue
So I could live the way I do
They fought the fight, til’ the fight was won
They sacrificed, paid the price
for me and you
Yeah they did what they did
So I didn’t have to
He made it home but he lost a friend
Doctor said he won’t walk again
Can’t imagine all the heartbreak
he went through
So I didn’t have to