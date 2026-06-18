AMERICAN SOUNDTRACK: Singer-Songwriter Kaylin Roberson Honors Father and 250 Years of Brave Soldiers in Stirring Ballad ‘So I Didn’t Have To’

It’s impossible to celebrate America’s 250th birthday without acknowledging the importance of the arts, culture and storytelling. As part of Breitbart’s special coverage for the 250, we reached out to some of Nashville’s most talented songwriters and artists and asked them to write original songs that reflect how they feel about America. The acoustic performances you will see mark the first time these songs have been heard by anyone and the first time these songs have been performed by their respective writers-artists. Breitbart has teamed up with SiriusXM to create a special broadcast that will air as we approach July 4th that will showcase all these songs consecutively. We are proud to present our readers with what we are calling American Soundtrack.

In Nashville, more often than not, they say it takes 10 years for a writer or artist to break through. But in the case of Carolina native, 23 year-old Kaylin Roberson, it took her only 3 years to land a coveted publishing deal at Peer music where she’s already landed cuts with high profile artists like Bailey Zimmerman, Michael Ray, Emily Anne Roberts, and Hannah McFarland. Not only is she an amazing writer, but an extremely talented and charismatic performer who has opened up for established artists like Chris Janson, Jon Pardi, and Rae Lynn.

Her contribution to Breitbart-SiriusXM’s American Soundtrack So I Didn’t Have to reflects an appreciation for military service not often found in younger generations these days. Roberson told Breitbart News that she had the idea for this song for over a year but hadn’t developed it. Her father was a marine and she told us that she felt a deep responsibility to “not mess it up.” It wasn’t until she heard about this project and the timing of the 250 that she realized this was the time develop and finish the song. “It felt like the stars aligned and I was kind of meant to write this song,” she told us. “It’s just about appreciating our men and women that go overseas and have fought for our freedoms for 250 years. That’s a long time.”



Follow Kaylin Roberson on Instagram and Spotify. She’s clearly a singer-songwriter to watch and a true patriot so we hope you support her music as she embarks on what will inevitably a remarkable career.

“So I didn’t have to”

Written by Kaylin Roberson

Performed by Kaylin Roberson

He missed time away from home

Spent most holidays alone

Writing letters from the far side of the moon

So I didn’t have to

She put all her dreams aside

Just like her dad, she was born to fight

So she packed her bags

and left the life she knew

So I didn’t have to

Yeah they gave ‘em hell, laid down their life

For those 50 stars and 13 stripes

Bleeding red, white and blue

So I could live the way I do

They fought the fight, til’ the fight was won

They sacrificed, paid the price

for me and you

Yeah they did what they did

So I didn’t have to

That’s why I stand

When that flag is raised

Land of the free because of the brave

That never made it back home

To kick off their boots

So I didn’t have to

Yeah they gave ‘em hell, laid down their life

For those 50 stars and 13 stripes

Bleeding red, white and blue

So I could live the way I do

They fought the fight, til’ the fight was won

They sacrificed, paid the price

for me and you

Yeah they did what they did

So I didn’t have to

He made it home but he lost a friend

Doctor said he won’t walk again

Can’t imagine all the heartbreak

he went through

So I didn’t have to

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