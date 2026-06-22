Watch: Carrie Underwood Shares Patriotic Flag Display at Her Tennessee Home for America 250

Country star Carrie Underwood shared a patriotic flag display on her sprawling Tennessee property in honor of America’s 250th anniversary.

The former American Idol star shared an array of American flags in an Instagram video expressing gratitude for simply living in America.

“I can’t believe I get to live here. Thank you, Lord. #GodBlessAmerica #Grateful #TN,” she captioned the post.

Underwood previously performed in the Capitol Rotunda following the inauguration of President Trump, expressing a “spirit of unity.”

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said at the time. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Underwood performed “America the Beautiful” in the capital along with the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.