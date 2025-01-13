Country Star Carrie Underwood to Perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at Trump Inauguration

Carrie Underwood — the mega country music star and American Idol alum — is set to sing “America the Beautiful” at the second inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

Her participation was revealed by political reporter Matthew Foldi who posted a picture on X of the program for the inauguration. The Trump transition team also confirmed the news to Axios Monday.

Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” with The Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club prior to Trump’s swearing in, according to the screenshot of the program.

Other musical participants will include operatic tenor Christopher D. Macchio, who will perform the National Anthem along with other musical selections. Macchio has emerged as a Trump favorite in the past year, performing “Nessun Dorma” from Puccini’s Turandot during campaign rallies.

The U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club is also set to perform “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” while the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combine Choirs will also perform various musical selections.

Carrie Underwood shot to fame at the American Idol winner back in 2005 and has subsequently skyrocketed to become one of the top selling artists of all time. The multiple Grammy Award winner is among the growing number of country music crossover stars who have helped push the genre into the mainstream in recent years.

