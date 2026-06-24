American Tributes – Steve Daines: Every Corner of This Country Tells a Story of Strength, Resilience

As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.



Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) reflected on America’s founding, his Montana family roots, and the enduring promise of freedom as the nation marks its 250th birthday.

“This year, we’re celebrating America’s 250th birthday,” Daines said, describing the United States as “a nation born from courage, conviction, and an unshakable belief in freedom” that stems from “our God-given rights.”

“For two and a half centuries, this country has stood as a beacon of hope,” Daines continued, “grounded in the timeless promise of life, of liberty, and of the pursuit of happiness.”

Daines also reflected on his family’s background, saying that “as a son of a Montana United States Marine, patriotism was instilled in me at a very young age.”

“In fact, my ancestors homesteaded in Montana,” he said, adding that “the promise of the American dream is what kept our family here for generations.”

“We must never let that promise fade,” Daines said, pointing to America as “a land of breathtaking beauty and boundless possibility.”

He highlighted the country’s natural landscape, from “the stunning mountains in my home state of Montana” to “shining coastlines and vast open plains,” saying that “every corner of this country tells a story of strength and of resilience.”

Daines said that across 250 years, the United States has “made extraordinary progress,” citing moments “from the signing of the Declaration of Independence to the moment when President Reagan said, ‘Tear down this wall.’”

“Each generation has carried the torch forward,” Daines said, with Americans “determined to build a more perfect union.”

“That’s why I love America,” he added, “not just for where we’ve been, but for where we are going.”

Daines said the country is moving forward “united by freedom, driven by opportunity, and forever committed to the enduring promise of this great nation.”

“So as we celebrate America’s 250th birthday,” Daines said, “let us always remember the values that unite us and make us the greatest country in the world.”