As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

In a video for Breitbart News’s American Tributes project, Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) spoke about how the United States “honors tradition and embraces innovation.” Budd explained how the same spirit which led the Founding Fathers to reject “overreach and over regulation” is still driving the nation today, and pointed to how the state of North Carolina was thriving and was a “national leader in innovation.”

“As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, we’re reminded of something simple, but powerful,” Budd said. “We’re a nation that honors tradition and embraces innovation. From the very beginning this has been the brightest country in the world when it comes to creating, building, and pushing forward, and that didn’t happen by accident.”

“It happened because we chose freedom,” Budd continued. “Two hundred and fifty years ago, our Founding Fathers rejected overreach and over regulation, and resolved to build something better, and that same spirit is still driving us today, because when you look at where growth is happening, where opportunity is expanding, it’s not in places that steal from their people or choke them with regulation.”

Budd continued to talk about how North Carolina was an example of “where growth is happening” in the nation, noting that the state has “world class universities, strong infrastructure, and a workforce ready to lead.”

“People are moving here, businesses are investing here, and you can feel the energy that we’re on the front edge of a blur collar boom,” Budd added. “At the core of all this is a simple truth. Our rights come from God and not from government. It’s the role of government to protect those rights so that freedom is secure, property is protected, and innovators can take risks, create, and bring new ideas to life, because when freedom is protected, innovation flourishes, and when innovation flourishes, America leads.”

Budd’s comments come as people across the country are preparing to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. The organization Freedom 250 announced in April that a “Great American State Fair” would be held on the National Mall from June 25 to July 10 to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.