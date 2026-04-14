WASHINGTON—Freedom 250 announced Tuesday that the “Great American State Fair” is coming to the National Mall for 16 days in June and July as part of America’s 250th birthday celebration.

The Great American State Fair will run on the National Mall from June 25 to July 10, featuring a unique event every day and showcasing all of the U.S. states and territories. The more than two-week-long celebration will feature a Ferris wheel standing at 110 feet tall, the Smithsonian’s National Carousel, which has been refurbished, and “dozens of hands-on company-sponsored activations that will bring the fair to life,” according to a release. Among the experiences will be hands-on STEM-based activities for children.

Along with the 56 states and territories, iconic American brands will also showcase exhibits. A rendering of the fair obtained by Breitbart News shows a replica of the forthcoming Triumphal Arch, which President Donald Trump is set to have built at Memorial Circle.

Program themes over the 16 days include:

June 25: The American Canon: Opening Day

June 26: Land & Prosperity

June 27: The American Canvas

June 28: Military & Veterans Appreciation Day

June 29: Everyday Health and Well Being | MAHA Monday

June 30: Future of America | Innovation, Technology & Progress

July 1: Faith, Values, and Inspiration

July 2: Horsepower of America

July 3: Wings of Freedom

July 4: Independence Day Celebration

July 5: Heritage & Legacy

July 6: Longevity, Innovation & the Future of Health | MAHA Monday

| July 7: Future of America | Education and Opportunity

July 8: Family Life and Community Support

July 9: Engines of Enterprise

July 10: The Next 250 | Innovation

The events are open to the public, and people interested in attending can register here. The link provides further details on each day’s theme. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 10:00 a.m. to midnight on Independence Day.

Structures at the fair will be semipermanent, Breitbart News has learned. Freedom 250 will construct them, but states will decorate them and personalize them with experiences.

“Bound together by a shared promise, our nation is a union of diverse states and territories — distinct in character, united in purpose, and driven by the enduring pursuit of freedom,” Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach said in a statement.

“This summer, the Great American State Fair will bring that spirit to life on the National Mall, celebrating the ingenuity, perseverance, and pride that define America as we come together to mark the nation’s 250th,” he added.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in a statement that the National Mall will “serve as the stage for telling our nation’s story.”

“Thanks to President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, the Great American State Fair will bring all 56 states and territories together in one place, showcasing the people, landscapes, and traditions that define this country,” he added. “The Department of the Interior is proud to help deliver this historic celebration on this iconic ground.”