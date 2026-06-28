America’s capital is expecting a tourism boom as visitors flock to Washington, DC, to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.

Visitors are expected to continue pouring into the area and onto the National Mall, which is considered the main stage for large public events, exhibitions, and cultural programming, Travel and Tour World reported Sunday.

“The Great American State Fair, which has been staged on the National Mall, has been highlighted as a key attraction contributing to visitor influx. Public performances, including artistic displays such as rope trick demonstrations, have been presented within open paddock spaces, creating an immersive cultural environment for attendees. These developments have collectively contributed to a heightened tourism footprint across the capital region,” the article read.

While delivering remarks to the crowd at the kick-off celebration for the fair on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the United States would carry “forward the light of Western civilization.”

“This anniversary is a time to be proud of our past, but it is also a time to lift our sights, expand our ambitions, and raise our expectations of what America can be. We will leave our children nothing less than the richest inheritance, most advanced civilization, and highest standard of living in human history,” he added, according to Breitbart News.

The White House website features a countdown clock to Saturday, July 4, 2026, when the nation will celebrate 250 years of independence.

“With a single sheet of parchment and 56 signatures, America began the greatest political journey in human history,” President Trump was quoted as saying.

Video footage showed people enjoying the fair over the past few days, and Rodeo 250 Trick Rider Olivia Jones told Fox News, “This backdrop is so iconic.”

A woman from Rhode Island called the fair “fantastic,” adding that visitors learn more about every state as they move through the event space. “I love it, I really do,” she said:

In Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-UT) video contribution to Breitbart News’s American Tributes project, he said, “America is the greatest country on earth — not by accident, not by fate, but by design. It started with a group of patriots, outnumbered and outgunned, who believed that men are endowed with inalienable rights, which no government has the authority to deny.”