Trump: America’s 250th Anniversary Is a ‘Time to Be Proud of Our Past’

President Donald Trump highlighted how America’s 250th anniversary was “a time to be proud” of the nation’s past, along with a time to “expand our ambitions, and raise our expectations of what America can be.”

While speaking at a kick-off celebration for the Great American State Fair on Wednesday, an event organized by Freedom 250, Trump highlighted how “the great civilizations of history did not wallow in aging ruins of the past.” Trump also vowed that future generations of Americans would be left “nothing less than the richest inheritance,” and the “most advanced civilization.”

“From Athens to Rome, from London to Paris, from New York to LA, and from all other parts of the world, the great civilizations of history did not wallow in aging ruins of the past; they built new cities, they created new monuments, and they forged towering legacies that still inspire the world after hundreds and even thousands of years,” Trump said.

Trump continued to highlight how as the United States was preparing to turn 250-years-old, it was still “young by comparison to some, but superior to any nation that’s ever been built.”

Trump added that the U.S. was the one to carry “forward the light of Western civilization.”

“This anniversary is a time to be proud of our past, but it is also a time to lift our sights, expand our ambitions, and raise our expectations of what America can be,” Trump continued. “We will leave our children nothing less than the richest inheritance, most advanced civilization, and highest standard of living in human history.”

In April, Freedom 250 announced that the Great American State Fair would be held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. from June 25 to July 10.

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson reported at the time that the Great American State Fair would feature “a unique event every day” and that “all of the U.S. states and territories” would be represented:

The Great American State Fair will run on the National Mall from June 25 to July 10, featuring a unique event every day and showcasing all of the U.S. states and territories. The more than two-week-long celebration will feature a Ferris wheel standing at 110 feet tall, the Smithsonian’s National Carousel, which was been refurbished, and “dozens of hands-on-company-sponsored activations that will bring the fair to life,” according to a release. Among the experience will be hands-on STEM-based activities for children.

On Sunday, Freedom 250 shared a photo on X of the Freedom 250 Ferris wheel that was “coming together” on the National Mall for the event.

Some of the daily themes for the Great American State Fair consist of “The American Canon: Opening Day,” “Military & Veterans Appreciation Day,” and “Everyday Health and Well Being | MAHA Monday,” among others, according to the Freedom 250 website.