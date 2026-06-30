Five For Fighting’s John Ondrasik Proud to Perform in the Freedom 250 Concert On USS Nimitz on July 4

Five for Fighting front man and Grammy-nominated platinum artist John Ondrasik says he’s honored to be headlining a performance on the USS Nimitz to celebrate America’s 250th birthday from New York Harbor on July 4th.

Ondrasik will perform his hit song, “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” as part of the Freedom 250 celebration. He will be joined onstage by freed Israeli hostage Alon Ohel, and will be surrounded by heroes of 9/11, members of the New York Fire Dept., the city’s police, wounded warriors, Gold Star Families, U.S. sailors, and other specially invited guests.

The Nimitz performance is a key part to the nation’s 250th celebrations, bringing together US and international naval forces, tall ships, aircraft and partners from more than 50 nations.

Ondrasik told Breitbart News: “It is an honor of lifetime to recognize our sailors, first responders, and Gold Star families by performing ‘Superman’ on the USS Nimitz for Freedom 250 this Independence Day. America has always been the Great Hope of the world and we are just getting started!”

And in a statement made after the announcement of his performance, the singer added that he is “honored to participate” in the Freedom 250 events and said, “America is the greatest force for good, freedom, and human rights our world has ever known. Thank you to all our vets, active, and military families who are the heart and spine of our great nation. Happy 250th Birthday America! I Love You!”

In 2025 “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” took on new meaning as a call to action for Alon Ohel, a 24-year-old hostage and his fellow hostages whom at the time had spent over 700 days in Hamas captivity. The video “Superman for Alon and the Hostages” resonated globally and was performed by Ondrasik, Alon’s brother Ronen, his mother Idit Ohel, and a community of friends who gathered in Hostage Square, Tel Aviv. Ondrasik’s revised lyrics turned pain into resilience and hope.

Ondrasik has had an iconic music career with Top 10-charting including “Two Lights.” His iconic songs including “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “World,” “Chances,” and “Easy Tonight” have generated more than two billion streams worldwide and earned him recognition as one of the top five Adult Contemporary artists of the 2000s.

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