AMERICAN SOUNDTRACK: Lauren Mascitti Pays a Musical Homage to Her Great Grandfather Francesco’s Journey to Ellis Island: ‘I Love My Country and Always Wanted to Write a Love Letter Via Song’

It’s impossible to celebrate America’s 250th birthday without acknowledging the importance of the arts, culture and storytelling. As part of Breitbart’s special coverage for the 250, we reached out to some of Nashville’s most talented songwriters and artists and asked them to write original songs that reflect how they feel about America. The acoustic performances you will see mark the first time these songs have been heard by anyone and the first time these songs have been performed by their respective writers-artists. Breitbart has teamed up with SiriusXM to create a special broadcast that will air as we approach July 4th that will showcase all these songs consecutively. We are proud to present our readers with what we are calling American Soundtrack.

There are some people in this world you simply want to succeed. Not just because they have immense talent, but because of who they are as a person. Lauren Mascitti is one of those people. She’s a woman of faith and love of country….and by country, I mean America, but I also mean country music. And if that’s not enough, when she’s not signing a publishing deal, which she just did, or performing all over the country, she’s a registered nurse, often working night shifts.

Mascitti, originally from Ohio, started writing and performing songs at the age of seven and by her teens was performing six nights a weeks in Branson, Missouri, alongside a gospel legend, Oak Ridge Boy, Gary McSpadden. But she had her sights set on Music City, and after moving to Nashville, she’s already written or shared the stage with some of the best: Pam Tillis, Matraca Berg, Suzy Bogguss, Delbert McClinton, and Lonestar. She’s performed on the legendary stage at the Grand Ole Opry and opened for Lonestar at the historic Ryman Theatre.

And if that ain’t enough, she performed with Brad Paisley and Shania Twain in a nationally televised concert honoring healthcare heroes during the pandemic. Millions became aware of Mascitti in 2020 when she appeared on American Idol, showcasing her original song God Made a Woman.

Lionel Richie probably put it best, “I’m a sucker for a good songwriter. What I love the most is [Lauren’s] silky quality as a storyteller, and that’s the part I really fell in love with. I’ve melted already.”

Which brings us to Mascitti’s contribution to Breitbart-SiriusXM’s American Soundtrack. Her original song The American Kind is deeply personal, draws upon her proud Italian heritage, and tells story of her great grandfather Francesco, who came to America through Ellis Island. She told Breitbart that she traced her family’s name back to a little town in Italy called Corfinio, all the way back to the 1600’s. As she reflected on her family’s history, she said “for my great grandfather to be the one who stepped out of line and looked at America and said ‘that’s where I need to be,’ he looked all around the world and America is where he wanted to be. And not only did it change his life, it changed the whole course of my family line and for the better.”

Mascitti added “It’s one of the most meaningful songs I think I will ever write in my life. I love my country and have always wanted to write a love letter via song. This gave me that outlet and I’m so grateful for Breitbart for showcasing it and all the other America-loving songs. We need so much more of this.”

We know Breitbart Nation is going to appreciate The American Kind from Lauren Mascitti and the journey of her Great Grandfather Francesco Mascitti on the eve of America’s 250th Birthday.

LAUREN MASCITTI’S “GOD MADE A WOMAN” FROM AMERICAN IDOL

FOLLOW LAUREN MASCITTI ON INSTAGRAM AND SPOTIFY

“The American Kind”

Written and Performed by Lauren Mascitti

I met my great grandfather

Last night inside a dream

He said hello, the name’s Francesco

Ask me anything

And of all the burning questions

I just had to know

I said, how was Ellis Island

And what made you wanna go

He said I grew up in Corfinio

An old Italian town

Like my father and his father

For centuries on down

But I was tired, I was poor

And I was yearning to breathe free

So I sailed the SS Kensington

To NY’s busy streets

‘Cause I looked around world

With stars in my eyes

And there ain’t no dream

Like the American kind

He said somehow by the grace of God

I made it through that line

Couldn’t speak a word of English

But Lord I was gonna try

Wound up out in Illinois

Working in a dark coal mine

I found love and had a family

Built a future, lived a life

I said Well grandpa, I’m a dreamer

Oh now I guess I know

I get it true and honest

Deep down in these bones

Yeah your freedom lovin’ spirit

Is alive and well right now

Behind this old guitar, and I hope I make you proud

‘Cause I look around the world

With stars in my eyes

Yeah, there ain’t no dream

Like the American Kind

Because of you I can dream these dreams

The American Kind

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