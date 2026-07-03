Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America a Mount Rushmore on Friday, July 3.
The president will speak ahead of a fireworks show over the monument in South Dakota before returning to Washington, DC, to host the July 4 celebrations in the nation’s captial.
The Saturday D.C. fireworks display will reportedly be the largest in the country’s history, scheduled to last forty minutes and use 850,000 fireworks.
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