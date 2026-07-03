Washington, DC, will celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s independence on July 4 with what is set to be the “largest” fireworks display in U.S. history — a 40-minute display involving 850,000 fireworks.

“Organizers at Freedom 250 have shared that the display will include more than 850,000 fireworks nearly doubling the typical July 4th National Mall display, and attempting a new world record,” according to the Trust for the National Mall.

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The celebration has been described as the “largest fireworks display in American history,” according to Politico Playbook, which spoke to Pyrotechnico President Rocco Vitale, whose company is participating in the fireworks display. He told the outlet plans for the spectacular show kicked off in January. The show is said to span 40 minutes and “will stretch more than a mile across Washington, launching simultaneously from eight barges on the Potomac River, West Potomac Park and firing sites running the length of the Reflecting Pool,” according to Playbook:

More than 60 technicians have spent the past week assembling the display, using fireworks sourced from the United States, Italy, Spain and Asia. The soundtrack features patriotic crowd favorites like “Party in the U.S.A.” and “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.”

President Donald Trump previewed the event, which he said will include a massive rally he is calling a “Tribute to America.”

“This HUGE Celebration will honor our Country’s People, Spirit, Strength, Resolve, and Triumphs,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, detailing the event.

“With the backdrop of the Lincoln Memorial and surrounding the beautifully new Reflecting Pool, more than 300 Members of our strong and talented Military Bands, Orchestras, and Ceremonial Units, will perform Patriotic Melodies and American Classics, and my Playlist (We will have none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain!), as we celebrate our Country, and Rally into the next 250 years,” he said, noting that the ensemble will be the “largest formation of Joint Military Music and Ceremonial performances in History.”

“There will be incredible Flyovers and Airshows featuring our Top Military Pilots and Equipment, and I will deliver keynote remarks that you will not want to miss. To conclude the program, and commemorate this Historic Occasion, I will be launching, what will be, the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY, right here in our Nation’s Capital,” he added.

Lara Trump also recently told The Alex Marlow Show that this display will be “the biggest fireworks display in history there in Washington DC.”