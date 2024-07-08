First-Time Flier Opens Plane’s Emergency Door While Looking for Bathroom

A rookie air traveler made an expensive mistake when she opened the plane’s emergency door thinking it was the bathroom at an eastern China airport.

Air China Flight 2754 was waiting to take off from Quzhou Airport in the province of Zhejiang on Thursday night when a woman who said she had never flown on a plane before made her way to the back of the aircraft and opened the emergency exit without the flight crew noticing, the South China Morning Post reported.

Another passenger, only identified as Cheng, told the outlet that the flight attendants were “startled” when the evacuation slide popped out from the side of the plane.

A photo that an onlooker took from the airport shows the large slide deployed on the tarmac:

An Air China flight bound for Chengdu was abruptly cancelled after a passenger, mistaking an emergency exit for the lavatory, inadvertently deployed the Airbus A320 aircraft’s emergency slide at Quzhou Airport in Zhejiang province. The incident occurred on board Air China’s… pic.twitter.com/2sHB4wOBCS — FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 8, 2024

The plane was unable to take off as a result, and passengers were given a compensation of 400 yuan ($55) and accommodations for the night.

The Hong Kong-based outlet also noted that activating the emergency escape can cost up to $28,000.

“The female passenger was in tears when she heard that she would need to pay damages,” Cheng said.

While police questioned the passenger who opened the door, authorities have not released her identity, and it is unclear if she will face any charges.