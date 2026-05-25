President Donald Trump explained in a Truth Social post on Monday that Iran’s enriched uranium would either be “immediately turned over” to the United States or would be destroyed “in place” in Iran.

In the post, Trump said that if the enriched uranium was not turned over to the U.S. to be “destroyed,” it would be “destroyed in place” in Iran or at another location.

“The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event,” Trump said.

Trump’s post comes after a New York Times report on Saturday said that “two U.S. officials” revealed that Iran had “committed in broad terms to surrendering the near-weapons-grade uranium stockpile,” Breitbart News’s Joshua Klein reported:

In a report published late Saturday evening, the New York Times cited two U.S. officials as saying Tehran committed in broad terms to surrendering the near-weapons-grade uranium stockpile — one of the central demands of the Trump administration’s campaign against the Iranian regime and a potentially significant breakthrough after Iranian officials had consistently sought to separate the uranium issue from the initial ceasefire framework and defer it to later negotiations.

The news that Iran would give up its enriched uranium came after “two senior Iranian sources” told Reuters on Thursday that Supreme Leader of Iran Mojtaba Khamenei had said Iran’s “stockpile of enriched uranium should not leave the country.”

“The Supreme Leader’s directive, and the consensus within the establishment, is that the stockpile of enriched uranium should not leave the country,” one Iranian source explained to the outlet.