French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappé found himself at the center of an outrage controversy in China on Tuesday after he called communist mass murderer Mao Zedong a dictator in recent remarks referring to an online meme comparing the two.

Correctly referring to Mao as a dictator appears to have greatly infuriated the Chinese communists. Chinese companies dropped contracts with Mbappé and state-owned media launched multiple attacks on the soccer star. Mbappé has since apologized for his “offensive” remarks.

Kylian Mbappé is the current captain of the French national soccer team that plays for Spain’s Real Madrid team. Presently, the 27-year-old is the world’s current top scorer at FIFA World Cup tournaments, with 22 goals scored across three tournaments. Memes portraying Mbappé as a “dictator” have become a recurring trend surrounding the soccer star over the past years. However, one such years-old meme, in which Mbappé is parodied as Mao Zedong, caused widespread outrage in China over the past hours.

Euronews reported that the outrage began after Mbappé was interviewed by The Bridge, a talk show hosted by fellow French soccer player Aurélien Tchouaméni. In his interview, Mbappé was asked about which memes portraying him as a dictator he found the most amusing. He reportedly affirmed that the meme that made him laugh the most is a video of him as a “Chinese dictator” before laughing and saying that he uses the meme with his online friends all the time in the “Play,” referring to the PlayStation video game console.

The BBC noted that the clip with the “offensive” remarks has been pulled by The Bridge from its official YouTube channel — however, the Spanish soccer show El Chiringuito published a copy of the clip on social media Tuesday morning.

The specific meme that sparked the ongoing controversy in China appears to have been circulating on Western social media since as early as August 2023 and features edited Mao-era propaganda and footage with Mao’s likeness altered to resemble Mbappé. An artificial intelligence-generated cover of the pro-Mao communist song Red Sun in the Sky is heard in the video, with altered lyrics exalting the French player instead.

Mbappé’s comments spread across Chinese regime-controlled social media throughout the late-night hours of Monday, immediately causing widespread outrage for what Chinese state media claimed were remarks “offending national sentiments.” The outrage has since prompted China’s Dongpeng Beverage Group dairy company Mengniu to drop their respective contracts with the French soccer player. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun referred to the ongoing controversy during a Tuesday press conference.

“We noted relevant reports. Any rhetoric or action that hurts the feelings of the Chinese people will naturally be rejected across the sectors in China,” Guo told AFP.

Mbappé’s official account in China’s Xiaohongshu social media platform has reportedly been suspended “for violating community guidelines.” According to NBC News, the account had over a million followers at the time of the suspension.

According to China’s state-run Global Times, Mbappé’s comments are so “offensive” that local sports outlets are refusing to translate them so as to not “hurt the feelings of Chinese fans and the Chinese people.”

“We don’t know whether Mbappé would deliberately set out to offend a country whose market has helped fuel his commercial success. One thing is for sure: He lacks cross-cultural awareness, and fails to appreciate the responsibilities that come with global fame,” Global Times wrote.

“Had he shown even a basic understanding of Chinese culture and sensitivities, he might have thought twice before speaking so disrespectfully. Every culture has its boundaries. That is no secret,” the text continued.

Global Times also observed that all content related to Mbappé is no longer available on Chinese state-owned broadcasters’ news apps.

Hours later, Mbappé issued a formal statement in French, Chinese, and English apologizing for his comments.

“My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and Chinese communities around the world,” the statement’s English-language translation read in part. The statement did not make mention of the fact of Mao’s tyranny, during which tens of millions of people were killed.

The ongoing outrage prompted CMG, China’s state broadcaster, to suspend broadcasts of Spain’s La Liga soccer league, where Mbappé plays for Real Madrid, as well as any other soccer game broadcast that features Mbappé, or any advertisements featuring the French player. La Liga’s President Javier Tebas issued a formal apology and appeasement to communist China over the French player’s comments referring to Mao as a dictator.

“We are working with our partners and institutional interlocutors in China to address this situation. Likewise, in collaboration with the clubs and players, we will implement a protocol for awareness and communication that promotes respect for different cultures and helps prevent similar situations,” La Liga wrote on social media.

Portraying Mbappé as a dictator in memes and parody songs is a years-long social media trend among soccer fans over the alleged strict manner that the French soccer star handles and “silences” criticism. In 2024, Mbappé, who has been part of several other controversies, reportedly threatened to sue a Marseille-based restaurant owner who had named a kebab dish after him. The “Dictator Mbappé” memes resurged this year on the sidelines of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with new edits portraying him as other dictators, such as North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

Speaking to France’s Lequipe in September, Mbappé said that while there is a “funny side” to the dictator memes, the edits also contain a “less funny side” due to the damage and harm caused through history by the dictators he is made to parody.

“Being compared to people who murder others, who have made millions upon millions of people miserable. I don’t think I’ve done that in my life,” he said at the time.

“On one hand, I know it’s done lightheartedly and doesn’t go that far, but it sometimes showcases that there’s a lack of awareness, sometimes political, sometimes human, among people,” he continued.

A Twitter user identified as “French AI Covers,” which originally published the Mbappé Mao meme in August 2023, published a post on Tuesday morning reacting to the ongoing controversy.

“I get up and see that I’m at the origin of a diplomatic incident,” the post reads. “If you sue me Mbappé I’m financially down for the count, sorry there’s nothing to scrape.”

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.