Molotov Cocktails Damage Mexican Border State Radio Station

Two men threw three Molotov cocktails at a building housing a radio station in the border state of Nuevo Leon. The terrorist-style attack has drawn the attention of regional and federal authorities.

The attack took place on Saturday night in the town of Montemorelos when two gunmen on a motorcycle rode past Radio Naranjera and threw three incendiary devices. A motive is not yet known.

In the aftermath, Martha Quiroz, the station’s coordinator, took to social media to call out the attack and revealed that no one was hurt.

Quiroz revealed that surveillance cameras captured the attack at the front part of the building. The Molotov cocktails only caused minor damage.

Nuevo Leon authorities are looking into the case to determine if the attack was in retaliation for the work done by journalists, or was more broadly targeting the ownership of the station, Mass Communications Group.

Most of the murders and attacks targeting journalists tend to go unpunished.

