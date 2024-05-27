VIDEO: Trans Runner Takes Girls Title in 400-Meter Dash at Washington State High School Championships

A transgender high school runner won the girl’s title in the Washington State championships on Saturday, beating the next closest girl’s time by a full one second.

Male runner Veronica Garcia, who identifies as a female, won the race with a time of 55.75 seconds, beating the second-place girl’s time of 56.75, Fox News reported.

A Washington Interscholastic Activities Association sports policy allows anyone to participate in any category that corresponds with their “gender identity or the gender most consistently expressed.”

It appears that the policy allows a transgender student to choose whatever category they please with no restrictions at all, as no medical requirements or testosterone levels are mentioned in the state policy, Fox News added.

The race in Washington State is just one of an avalanche of high school girl’s sports titles going to transgender athletes.

Save Women’s Sports advocate Riley Gaines blasted the school for the final result and noted that a similar outrage occurred in Oregon the same weekend.

Would you look at that…the thing that never happens happened again. Veronica Garcia (Donovan Brown) just won the Washington State Championship in the girls’ 400m in total domination. In Washington & Oregon this past week, the fastest “girl” in the each state has been a boy. pic.twitter.com/jbAEhdyTDl — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 25, 2024

Jessie Hikes posted an image showing how far ahead the male winner of the race in Washington was.

A simple diagram showing the difference between men and women. pic.twitter.com/qMEfS96XR4 — Jessie Hikes (@TrailTimeJessie) May 26, 2024

Wow, look at Veronica Garcia winning the girls’ 400m at the Washington State Championship today! No one else even came close! I’m sure it has nothing to do with the fact that all the other runners are female, while Veronica is male and just ‘identifies’ as a girl, though. pic.twitter.com/xzR1dCRdI0 — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) May 25, 2024

Some girls, though, are speaking out against schools allowing boys to compete as girls. In April, five West Virginia girls on a school track & field team protested against being forced to compete against a male by refusing to compete. The school district later retaliated against the five girls and banned them from school sports. However, a court later forced the school to reverse the ban.

