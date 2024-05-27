VIDEO: Trans Runner Takes Girls Title in 400-Meter Dash at Washington State High School Championships

Warner Todd Huston

A transgender high school runner won the girl’s title in the Washington State championships on Saturday, beating the next closest girl’s time by a full one second.

Male runner Veronica Garcia, who identifies as a female, won the race with a time of 55.75 seconds, beating the second-place girl’s time of 56.75, Fox News reported.

A Washington Interscholastic Activities Association sports policy allows anyone to participate in any category that corresponds with their “gender identity or the gender most consistently expressed.”

It appears that the policy allows a transgender student to choose whatever category they please with no restrictions at all, as no medical requirements or testosterone levels are mentioned in the state policy, Fox News added.

The race in Washington State is just one of an avalanche of high school girl’s sports titles going to transgender athletes.

Save Women’s Sports advocate Riley Gaines blasted the school for the final result and noted that a similar outrage occurred in Oregon the same weekend.

Jessie Hikes posted an image showing how far ahead the male winner of the race in Washington was.

Some girls, though, are speaking out against schools allowing boys to compete as girls. In April, five West Virginia girls on a school track & field team protested against being forced to compete against a male by refusing to compete. The school district later retaliated against the five girls and banned them from school sports. However, a court later forced the school to reverse the ban.

