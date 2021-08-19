Mexico Takes Asylum Claims from Afghan Women, Children

Mexico’s top diplomat announced they have begun accepting asylum claims from Afghans, focusing first on women and children.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mexico’s Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard announced that through Mexico’s Embassy in Iran, diplomatic staff are processing refugee and asylum requests for Afghans. In the short statement, Ebrard stated the country would focus on women and children.

Les informo que con la activa participación de Guillermo Puente Ordorica,Embajador de México en Irán, hemos iniciado el procesamiento de las primeras solicitudes de refugio de ciudadan@s afgan@s, especialmente de mujeres y niñas que lo han así solicitado. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) August 18, 2021

It remains unclear how many asylum requests have been filed with Mexico and where they would be placed with aid services.

The announcement from Mexico comes as thousands of Afghans are looking to flee the Middle Eastern country following the withdrawal of U.S. troops and the rapid takeover by the Taliban.

