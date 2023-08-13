Seven Spider Monkeys to be Repatriated to Mexico After Rescue at Border

Border Patrol officials report that a group of seven spider monkeys will be returned to Mexico after they were rescued from smugglers in South Texas. The monkeys were found in a backpack being smuggled near Brownsville, Texas.
Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez tweeted a video on August 3 showing a group of seven spider monkeys being smuggled into Texas from Mexico. Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents found the monkeys.
RESCUED MONKEYS! Fort Brown Station Border Patrol Agents made a surprising discovery when an arrest resulted in the rescue of 7 Spider Monkeys being smuggled into the #USA . So proud of our agents for stopping this wildlife smuggling attempt of these endangered animals! @USFWS pic.twitter.com/Xl7Clp1wVy
— Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) August 3, 2023
Once the monkeys were successfully in custody, agents contacted U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials for assistance in caring for the monkeys.
Chaves reported the agency received many inquiries as to the status of the seven smuggled monkeys. On Saturday, August 12, the chief tweeted another video showing the seven monkeys appearing healthy and happy. She added that the monkeys were bathed, fed, and medically screened.
Thank You Everyone for your inquiries & concerns for the 7 Spider Monkeys recently rescued from the smuggling attempt. Here is the latest update! #usbp #monkeys#animallovers pic.twitter.com/GMQIzlk9nh
— Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) August 12, 2023
After Fish and Wildlife officials contacted their Mexican counterparts, the seven monkeys will be repatriated to Mexico. The Mexican agency found a new home for the little monkeys.
“The spider monkeys are now safe and thriving,” Chavez reported.
