Four Alabama Men Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Children, Human Trafficking, Bestiality

Four men in Alabama are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped and sexually abuse children in an underground bunker for more than a year. The men face charges, including rape, human trafficking, kidnapping, sodomy, and bestiality.

Authorities in Bibb County, Alabama, report that they found an underground bunker in Brent where four men allegedly sexually abused children for more than a year. The arrests this week stemmed from a months-long investigation that began in February, according to WBRC.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Chase McElroy, Andres Trejo-Velazquez, Dalton Terrell, and Timothy St. John. Bibb County Assistant District Attorney Bryan Jones told the local news outlet that the arrests came after six children were allegedly drugged and taken to a storm shelter in Brent.

“It’s just unimaginable that someone could do this to a child,” Jones told WBRC. “Children are defenseless, and they depend on adults to take care of them and protect them. And then when adults do these types of things to them, it’s just really horrific.”

The Birmingham news station reports the following charges:

William Chase McElroy 4 counts of rape in the first degree

6 counts of human trafficking in the first degree

6 counts of sodomy in the first degree

4 counts of kidnapping in the first degree Dalton Terrell 6 counts of rape in the first degree

12 counts of sodomy in the first degree

5 counts of human trafficking in the first degree Andres Trejo-Velazquez 6 counts of human trafficking in the first degree Timothy St. John 2 counts of rape in the first degree

4 counts of sodomy in the first degree

4 counts of human trafficking

3 counts of kidnapping in the first degree

1 count of bestiality

1 count of aggravated cruelty to animals

ABC3340 reported that the incidents took place between January 2024 and early 2025. The ABC affiliate said that Velazquez-Trejo is also accused of distributing explicit images and facilitating contact between the victims and others.

Police are reportedly searching for additional victims and perpetrators in the ongoing investigation. The recovered children were turned over to the Alabama Department of Family Resources.

The Central Alabama Regional Child Advocacy Center told WBRC they were “deeply saddened” by the reported incidents.

“Such abhorrent behavior will not be tolerated in Bibb County and that offenders will face prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade told the local news outlet.

Bibb County jail officials told Breitbart Texas they believe Trejo-Velazquez is a U.S. citizen. No immigration detainers were filed on any of the suspects in this case.