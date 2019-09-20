Maher: Ukraine Whistleblower Story Looks Like ‘a Roadshow Version of Russia’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the Ukraine whistleblower story has the political appearance of “a roadshow version of Russia.”

Maher said, “I wouldn’t get my hopes up. Is this going to turn — maybe you can convince me this is going to be different, that this we got him is going to be different. Right now, I don’t think so.”

He later added that while impeaching Trump “would be the right thing to do,” “I think there’s a lot of Republicans who think, yeah, Trump did a lot of impeachable stuff, and they have no respect for Democrats for not holding his feet to the fire. Democrats are the super-indulgent parent who never disciplined the kid who now can get away with anything. That’s who Democrats are. But now that all this time has passed, and they didn’t get him for this, and this, and this, and this, it just looks like, oh, this is a roadshow version of Russia. We couldn’t get him on Russia? We’re going to try the next country over, Ukraine. That’s what it looks like.”

Maher concluded that he thinks voters will say Democrats “are obsessed with this, and you’re f*cking bad at it. And you’re not talking about what matters to me. I’m worried about the end of the month, not the end of the world.”

