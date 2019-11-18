Jeff Sessions Calls on Pelosi to Bring Impeachment Inquiry to a ‘Conclusion’

In a Monday interview with “Fox & Friends,” former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to bring the impeachment inquiry to a “conclusion.”

Sessions, a candidate for his old U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, said the impeachment probe is “not well-founded,” adding Pelosi is “wrong” to threaten President Donald Trump if he criticizes the Ukraine whistleblower’s identity remaining a secret.

“I think [Pelosi] needs to bring this thing to a conclusion,” Sessions stated. “It’s not well-founded to begin with, but just to pick fights with the president and try to make those kind of threats I think is wrong at this time for sure.”

The former attorney general went on to say it is “unthinkable” that the whistleblower’s name remains a secret if that person is indeed a witness.

“Of course that person eventually would have to be made public, and asking for that is not harassment or not kind of threatening a witness, that’s for sure,” outlined Sessions.

He added, “I truly believe it’s not close to impeachment, it’s not the right way to proceed with this … but to convert a normal political disagreement into an impeachment matter is really a dangerous thing.”

