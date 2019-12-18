FNC’s Chris Wallace: Trump a ‘Fly in the Ointment’ of Republican Success

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” anchor Chris Wallace warned President Donald Trump could “grab defeat out of the jaws of victory” in the Republicans’ impeachment strategy.

Wallace said, “I want to go back to this question of the trial in the Senate because the Republicans— by that I mean Mitch McConnell, almost all the Republicans in the Senate and frankly the vast majority of top people in the White House, do not want to call witnesses because look, it is headed in their direction. The fact is that in a political sense, the House has not made a case, Democrats, that the president should be removed from office. The polls show it. Support for removal is declining. The president’s approval rating is rising. Why would you want to mess with that? They’re saying maybe we have a week or two-week. Both sides get to present their arguments. Then we have a vote. We acquit the president, and then he stays on in office.”

He added, “The one fly in the ointment on the Republican side is Donald Trump. Because on the one hand, I think he knows in his head that it’s better not to mess with success, not to grab defeat out of the jaws of victory, and to go ahead and have a pro forma trial and win. There is a part of him very upset about the fact that he didn’t really get a solid defense on the merits in the investigation in The House Intelligence Committee and the debate in the House Judiciary Committee. He would very much like to see some people like the whistleblower, like Hunter Biden called so that they can press their case against him.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN