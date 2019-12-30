Schumer on Hanukkah Attack: Hate Has Become a ‘National Crisis’

At a press conference in New York City on Monday, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) commented on the five people stabbed in an attack at a rabbi’s home on the seventh night of Hanukkah in Rockland County, NY.

Schumer said, “First, I want to say that the current state of hate in America has become a national crisis. We are here today to push a plan that will affect New York and the rest of the country. We are not going to rest until we get this done. First, I want to say that the Monsey attack on the Jewish community was cowardly, callous, calculated, and we have seen over the last several years that there’s been a rash of attacks on houses of worship of all kinds throughout America.”

He added, “What happened two nights ago in Rockland County and happened in Texas the following night is part of a cascade of violence and intolerance in America and its risen to a boiling point. We need much stronger federal action because we are in a crisis, a crisis of hate.”

