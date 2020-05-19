Cotton: Congress Needs to Get to the ‘Bottom’ of ‘Gross Abuses of Power’ by Obama Admin

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Tuesday backed Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) move to subpoena former President Barack Obama administration officials involved in the Russia investigation.

Cotton emphasized the importance of Congress getting to the “bottom” of the “gross abuses of power” by the Obama administration.

“Congress needs to get to the bottom of exactly what the Obama administration and the FBI was doing in the final days of the campaign in 2016 and during the transition to spy on the Trump campaign, and it would appear to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, a hallmark of our republic going back more than 200 years,” Cotton said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.”

He later added, “Like the president, I have great confidence in Attorney General Barr and he obviously knows details of the criminal investigation that I don’t. He did say that based on information he has at the moment he doesn’t perceive a likelihood of criminal charges against either President Obama or Vice President Biden. But there’s no doubt based on the transcript that have now been declassified and released that President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden were well aware of what the FBI was doing. In fact, the acting attorney general told the House Intelligence Committee that she learned about the unmasking of Mike Flynn’s phone calls from President Obama himself. That’s why it’s so important that we get to the bottom of what was going on in the final days of the Obama administration. Even if there is not a violation of law, there appears to be gross abuses of power.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent