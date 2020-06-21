AG Barr: Russia Probe Is ‘Closest We Have Come’ to Lincoln’s Assassination

Attorney General William Barr said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election was the “closest we have come” to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

Bartiromo said, “A source said to me a couple of years ago, speaking of the Russia collusion story, that this was the closest the United States ever came to a coup to take down a president since the assassination of Lincoln. Is that an appropriate statement?”

Barr said, “In this sense, I think it is the closest we have come to an organized effort to push a president out of office.”

Bartiromo said, “And it continues.”

Barr added, “I’m not reaching a judgment to what the motivations there were.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN