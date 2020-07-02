Harris: ‘Very Inspired’ by Protests – People Should Listen to Health Officials and Socially Distance

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) stated that when she went out to protests, she was “inspired by” the “incredible sight” of people of all backgrounds together. She also told people to “Listen to the county public health officials, who are telling us, wear a mask, keep social distance, wash your hands, save your life and the lives of the people who you love.”

Harris said, “I’ve been out there, Nicolle, with the folks protesting, and it’s an incredible sight to see people of every race, every gender, every age, together. You know, people who seemingly have nothing in common, coming together around our need to get at least one step closer to that ideal of equal justice under our law. And I’m very inspired by it.”

Later, while discussing coronavirus, Harris stated, “People are becoming sick by the thousands each day. We have over 125,000 people who have died, just in the last few months. And so, what — this is very much in play. And for that reason, I say that, to some extent, we just need to ignore Donald Trump and focus on what the public health professionals are telling us. Listen to folks like Dr. Fauci. Listen to the county public health officials, who are telling us, wear a mask, keep social distance, wash your hands, save your life and the lives of the people who you love.”

