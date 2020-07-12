Kaine ‘Distressed’ by Trump Admin Handling Schools Returning in Fall — ‘Trump Has Preached Quack Medicine’

Sunday, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) addressed President Donald Trump and his administration’s approach to reopening schools in the fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After saying he is “really distressed” with how the Trump administration is handling the coronavirus pandemic, Kaine on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC” questioned if parents are more likely to trust local school officials or Trump, who he said “has preached quack medicine,” when it comes to safely reopening schools.

“I am really distressed with the way the administration is handling this,” Kaine told host Kasie Hunt. “The question is not whether schools will reopen. They will reopen in the fall. The question is will they reopen online or in-person or in some combination. Who do parents of school-age kids trust to make that decision? Do they trust local principals and superintendents or school boards, or do they trust Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos Donald Trump has preached quack medicine. Donald Trump denied this was a health problem. Donald Trump wouldn’t wear the mask until the sixth month of this crisis. Donald Trump makes his own supporters sign liability waivers before they attend campaign rallies.”

“Who would parents of school-age kids trust, school board members or Donald Trump? It’s not a hard question. Parents trust local officials, and I think local officials will get this right,” he added.

