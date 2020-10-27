Clyburn: 2018 Georgia Governor’s Race ‘Was Stolen’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that he doesn’t know of anyone who thinks that Stacey Abrams lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election and that the race “was stolen from her, just like they stole these seats on the Supreme Court from Obama.”

Clyburn said that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden “has a chance to flip Georgia, and he has a chance to flip North Carolina, and I think he’s still got a fighting chance in Florida. So, I do believe that Joe Biden can finish the work in Georgia. I don’t know of anybody who believes that Stacey Abrams did not win Georgia. It was stolen from her, just like they stole these seats on the Supreme Court from Obama.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett