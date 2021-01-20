CNN’s Van Jones: ‘Mesmerizing’ to Watch Biden’s Functional Government — I’m ‘Crying,’ Thank Jesus

During his network’s coverage of President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, CNN political commentator Van Jones said that he was crying with joy while watching the first few hours of the Biden administration.

Jones said, “It’s just memorizing to watch a functional government doing functional government type things. I mean, just a press conference, and there was a human, and the person said words, and the words made sense. Then somebody asked a question, and then the person answered the question, and you are just crying. Oh my God.”

Reacting to Jones’ emotion, anchor Anderson Cooper said, “This is like a “Saturday Night Live” skit.”

Panelist David Axelrod asked, “How long will this go on?”

Jones said, “I don’t know. It is wonderful. Thank God, hallelujah, and Jesus, I’m so happy.”

He added, “Then you had Biden literally was just swearing in the people and telling them to be nice to each other, and if you don’t, I’m going to fire you. That was powerful.”

