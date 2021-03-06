Hawley: ‘Democrats Have Made American Workers Compete with Slave Labor’

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) discussed why Republicans lost Georgia and other elections throughout the country. As a remedy, he urged the GOP to embrace working people.

The Missouri Republican argued a proper contrast would be for Republicans to compare approaches to trade, in which Democrats have supported policies that force the United States to compete with nations that engage in unfair labor practices.

“Well, how about bringing jobs back to our urban core from overseas?” he said. “Why don’t we start there? Why don’t we start with the disastrous trade policies and economic policies that the liberals in step with a big corporation have pursued for 30, 40 years and who’s been hurt most, working folks, African Americans working folks, Latino working folks, white working folks, Asian working folks, you name it. They’re the ones whose communities have suffered as these jobs have been shipped off to China. As these jobs have been shipped overseas to the lowest bidder to the lowest wages.”

“The Democrats have made American workers compete with slave labor, and they’ve done it in order to get rich, so the big corporations could get rich. It’s time to bring those jobs back and create opportunities in our urban core, in our rural areas, everywhere. For American workers, that’s where I’d start,” Hawley added.

