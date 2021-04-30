Clyburn: America Isn’t a Racist Country, We Need to Weed out ‘Racist Things’ Done by Some Places

During an interview aired on Friday’s edition of CNN’s “AC360,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that “we should stop arguing about whether or not this is a racist country. It is not.” Clyburn also said that there are “racist things taking place in this country, by various jurisdictions” that need to be weeded out.

Clyburn said, “A racist country would never elect Barack Obama president or Kamala Harris vice president. But will we tolerate these kind of racially tinged things that are taking place in Georgia, in Florida, and many other states? We now have 47 states that have introduced legislative activities that would, in some way, suppress voters. What is that about? So we should stop arguing about whether or not this is a racist country. It is not. Do we have racist things taking place in this country, by various jurisdictions? Yes, and we need to weed it out.”

