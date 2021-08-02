DHS Secretary Mayorkas: ‘Domestic Violent Extremism Is the Greatest Terrorist Related Threat We Face’

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that “domestic violence extremism is the greatest terrorist-related threat we face on the homeland.”

Mitchell asked, “As a result of the January 6 attack, are you doing enough to identify extremists domestically?”

Mayorkas said, “We are very focused on this. This is one of our highest priorities. Domestic violence extremism is the greatest terrorist-related threat we face on the homeland. We have created the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnership in the Department. We have a task force dedicated to this effort. We’ve dedicated more than $77 million in grant funding to state, local, tribal, territorial authorities. We are doing so much to address this really grave threat.”

Mitchell said, “What are you doing to identify terrorists or extremists, extremist groups within the military, within the ranks of DHS as well, other government branches?”

Mayorkas said, “Well, Secretary Austin, the Secretary of the Department of Defense, is conducting an internal review within his department, and we are doing the same within our department. We are very focused on ensuring that our personnel uphold our values and represent the best of our nation. It’s our responsibility.”

