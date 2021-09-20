Jeffries: I Disagree with Title 42 and ‘Any Policy’ That Was ‘Excuse’ by Trump to ‘Keep People Out of America’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said he disagrees with extending “any policy related to the excuse that was put forward by President Trump, inspired by Stephen Miller, designed to just keep people out of America.”

Host Chris Hayes asked, “[D]o you support the extension of the use of that public health invocation to essentially make asylum not possible for these folks or any others the Biden administration has extended?”

Jeffries responded, “Well, I disagree with the extension of any policy related to the excuse that was put forward by President Trump, inspired by Stephen Miller, designed to just keep people out of America. And so, I’m hopeful that that policy is going to be re-evaluated.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett