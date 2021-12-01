NE Gov. Ricketts Calls for End to Vaccine Mandates — ‘Horrible Policy’

During a Wednesday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) called for the end of vaccine mandates.

Ricketts described vaccine mandates as “horrible policy” and questioned their legality.

“These vaccine mandates are horrible policy,” Ricketts stated. “As we’re seeing in the courts, they’re very questionable when it comes to the lawful ability of the administration to do this through executive order. But just from a standpoint of impacts, you know, we’re talking about vaccine mandates for organizations that accept CMS dollars that would hugely impact our rural hospitals. CEOs of these hospitals tell me they’d have to discontinue services like delivering babies because they wouldn’t have enough workers. So, you have got to weigh the cost balance on this, and the administration has not. They’re totally out of touch with what is going on in the middle of the country. So, it is very good news that we see that they’re constantly being stopped whether it’s the OSHA rules, which OSHA has suspended their implementation or their enforcement of those vaccine mandates nationwide.”

He later added, “[T]hese vaccine mandates have to be put to an end.”

