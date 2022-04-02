Scalise: CDC Sided with Teachers’ Unions Even as Scientists Were Warning Kids Weren’t Learning, Suicides Were Spiking

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that even “when all the scientists were saying, you’re damaging kids by keeping them out of school. They’re not learning, suicides are through the roof because you’re keeping them out of school,” the CDC chose to “side with their big supporters in the unions.”

Scalise said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:40] “[T]he union said, whoa, wait a minute, this isn’t good enough. It doesn’t give us enough power to shut down schools, and by the way, here’s some suggested changes. Do you know that the CDC almost took it word-for-word from the teachers’ union, made the changes, modified the science, and then made it easier to shut down schools? And CDC put that in their final guidance. … This is a major scandal. Again, parents are furious because their kids, millions of kids were denied the opportunity to have in-school learning, when all the scientists were saying, you’re damaging kids by keeping them out of school. They’re not learning, suicides are through the roof because you’re keeping them out of school, but they did this to bow down to the union bosses and not side with the kids, but side with their big supporters in the unions.”

