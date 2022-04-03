Blackburn Rips ‘Woke-Left’ Disney — Parents ‘Not Going There to Have Their Kids Go Through Some Kind of Nightmare’

Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacted to Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s support of transgender instruction for children from kindergarten through third grade after the Florida legislature passed the Parental Rights in Education bill.

Blackburn told host John Catsimatidis that parents take their children to Disney World in Florida for fun rather than “have their kids go through some kind of nightmare.” She lamented that Disney also took out its famous greeting of “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls.”

“You know, one of the things that we have looked at with Disney World is I say people go there to walk the ‘yellow brick road and have a day in fantasy land. They’re not going there to walk on eggshells. They’re not going there to have their kids go through some kind of nightmare,” Blackburn declared. “And this business of no longer saying ‘Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ in their greetings — I think that is something that you have to look at and say this is how the woke-left extremists are using corporations to push their agenda.”

She added, “Parents do not want ideologies forced on their children. They want their children to be educated — not indoctrinated. And one would think that this is something that they … would finally have an understanding of.”

