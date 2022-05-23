Behar: Why Is Pro-Choice Pelosi Banned from Communion? Pro-Death Penalty Abbott Is Not

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the archbishop of San Francisco is wrong for banning Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from receiving communion because of her stance on abortion but not banning Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) for being pro-death penalty.

Behar said, “Pope Francis is not pro-choice, but he is also against capital punishment. I don’t see anybody denying, what’s his name, Abbott — Governor Abbott in Texas, who is the Catholic, and he’s executed many people. I don’t see him seeing he can’t receive communion. So the hypocrisy is in the church too. It also depends on each archdiocese. This is why Nancy could get communion in Georgetown because that particular archdiocese was ok with it. So everybody is different.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I have learned from you ladies on this show, having been here for five years, not to politicize my religion, right? So while I believe that abortion is wrong, and I believe that the catechism of the Catholic church that pro-life extends from conception through natural death. If you are a practicing Catholic, as Bill Barr is, as Greg Abbott is, then you should be pro-life from conception through natural death. The issue that I have with these politicians politicizing their religion is the hypocrisy. Because when you look at the Catholic Church and these bishops, the death penalty — you know, so this includes the death penalty, right?”

