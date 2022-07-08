VP Harris: ‘All of Us Share a Deep Sense of Outrage’ — SCOTUS Took a Right Away from Women

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday in a preview of her interview that will air Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that all of shared “a deep sense of outrage” over the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling.

Harris said, “I think all of us share a deep sense of outrage that the United States Supreme Court took a constitutional right that was recognized, took it from the women of America. We are now looking at a case where the government can interfere in what is one of the most intimate and private decisions that someone can make.”

Reporter Robert Costa asked, “What will this administration do to try, in the coming months before the election, to codify Roe, to try, through Congress, put into law some of these priorities?”

Harris said, “The president acted this morning again with an executive order, but we also need Congress to act, because that branch of government is where we actually codify, which means put into law, the rights that, again, we took for granted but clearly have now been taken from the women of America. And that does have to happen, and we should not allow ourselves to minimize the significance of that, which is Congress needs to act.”

