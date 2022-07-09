GOP Rep. Palmer: SCOTUS Decisions Force Return to ‘Representative Gov’t’ by Undermining ‘Administrative State’ Power

Although much of the focus of the recent Supreme Court rulings have been issue-specific, they will have broader implications, according to Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL).

Palmer, who is the fourth-ranking GOP member of the U.S. House by being House Republican Policy Committee chairman, explained that by taking power away from the bureaucracy, the Supreme Court was forcing the legislative branches of the federal and state government to assume the role of decision-making and law-making during an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5.

“[E]verybody talks about the Dobbs decision,” he said. “They talk about the EPA decision. But what I think we need to realize is the courts — these decisions really undermine the power of the administrative state. It’s going to force the decision-making and the law-making back to Congress and back to state legislatures. And that scares the left to death because they know the policies they’re pushing are not popular.”

“The Biden administration’s approval ratings are absolutely in the tank because people are against the policies,” Palmer continued. “So, the only way they can pursue these things is through administrative action — through the EPA or through the Securities and Exchange Commission and places like that. I think that this last term of the U.S. Supreme Court will go down in history as one of the most impactful sessions the court has ever had because it is the first major push to return back to representative government and taking away law-making from the administrative state.”

Palmer added former President Donald Trump’s efforts to roll back regulations were also part of the push against the administrative state, which he described as “underappreciated.”

