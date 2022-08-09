Scarborough on FBI’s Mar-a-Lago Raid: ‘It Wasn’t a Raid on His House — No Doors Were Kicked Down’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday reacted to the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote in a statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

Scarborough said Trump’s full statement was “packed with lies.” He argued that the FBI’s raid “wasn’t a raid on his house” and that “no doors were kicked down.”

“One thing we don’t have to wait to be able to pass a verdict on is whether Donald Trump’s statement yesterday was truthful or not. It was just packed with lies. That’s not a surprise,” Scarborough outlined. “It wasn’t a raid on his house. No doors were kicked down. In fact, the FBI notified the Secret Service, saying, ‘Hey, we’re coming over, and we’re going to do a search.’ It’s a legal search. I know Donald Trump doesn’t give a damn about the rule of law … doesn’t give a damn about the Constitution or constitutional norms, but in the Constitution, it takes two branches to do this, and so you had the DOJ, the executive branch, going to the judiciary and getting a judge to sign off on a warrant to try to get these classified documents back.”

“And my God, the irony, it is so thick, the irony,” he continued. “Republicans running around, many of them who, of course, went to jail, Republicans running around, saying ‘Lock her up’ when Hillary Clinton had emails that they thought may have been classified. And so, here you have Donald Trump taking boxes of documents from the White House, after he lost, down to Mar-a-Lago. You have the DOJ that’s been talking with him, trying to get those documents back, and finally decided they had no other choice but to go in there.”

