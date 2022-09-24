Nat’l Black Farmers Assn. Pres.: We’re Losing Farmland to China that ‘We’re Never Going to Get Back’ — Biden Hasn’t ‘Done Enough to Help’ 

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” National Black Farmers Association President John Boyd Jr. urged the Biden administration to stop farm foreclosures and said that when this land leaves the hands of American farmers, it ends up “in the hands of the Chinese government that we’re never going to get back. We’ve given China just about everything,” and stated that Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack hasn’t “done enough to help American farmers to get aid and relief to us here.”

Boyd said, “I’ve been pleading with the administration to stop these farm foreclosures. … And there [are] people like the Chinese government who are buying these farms. So, when this farm leaves — these lands leave American farmers’ hands, they wind up in the hands of the Chinese government that we’re never going to get back. We’ve given China just about everything, from our fuel to now, — to our land. And for those persons who are at these auctions bidding for the Chinese government, I want to tell them that it’s very un-American to do so. So, we have a lot of problems here and the President hasn’t [come] and honored his commitment to meet with me, but I know he’s met with other leaders here recently at the White House, but excluded me from that meeting. So, we have the Secretary of Agriculture, who hasn’t helped — done enough to help American farmers to get aid and relief to us here. But we have all this aid for all of these other regions of the world.”

